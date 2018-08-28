You are here

Home > Real Estate

HubSpot opens new office at Mapletree Anson, gears up for expansion

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 6:55 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SOFTWARE products developer HubSpot has opened an additional office at Mapletree Anson in the central business district as it expands its footprint.

With its APAC headquarters already based here, HubSpot now plans to create about 100 new jobs in Singapore by 2021, covering areas such as sales, marketing, services, and support. This comes after the company announced the creation of 150 jobs when it opened its official Asia-Pacific headquarters in 2016.

Earlier this month, it appointed Shahid Nizami as managing director for Asia-Pacific in a newly created role for the region. Before joining HubSpot, Mr Nizami led the account management business for Google Cloud in APAC, and also held several leadership positions at Oracle. He said: “HubSpot is at a very exciting stage, especially here in APAC where growth is largely fuelled by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). There is a huge opportunity for us to help millions of SMBs adopt the right marketing, sales, and customer service strategies that will enable them to not only grow fast, but to grow better through HubSpot’s education, software and support."

New York Stock Exchange-listed HubSpot is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, with other offices in Dublin, Sydney, Tokyo, Berlin, and Portsmouth, USA. It offers software for marketing and sales.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

CapitaLand's group CIO Lee Chee Koon to become president and group CEO

Completed condo prices slip 0.5% in July: NUS index

Think Chinese home prices are high? Try buying a grave

Flat buyers using CPF can keep up to S$20,000 in Ordinary Account when taking HDB loan

Britons are dipping into pensions to help children buy houses

CapitaLand sells 70% stake in Westgate to CMT for S$789.6m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
5 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-ccb-28.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek unit, Bank of China buy 27 community banks from China Construction Bank for 1.6b yuan

Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Stubbornly strong Singapore dollar signals new inflation battle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening