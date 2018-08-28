HubSpot opens new office at Mapletree Anson, gears up for expansion

SOFTWARE products developer HubSpot has opened an additional office at Mapletree Anson in the central business district as it expands its footprint.

With its APAC headquarters already based here, HubSpot now plans to create about 100 new jobs in Singapore by 2021, covering areas such as sales, marketing, services, and support. This comes after the company announced the creation of 150 jobs when it opened its official Asia-Pacific headquarters in 2016.

Earlier this month, it appointed Shahid Nizami as managing director for Asia-Pacific in a newly created role for the region. Before joining HubSpot, Mr Nizami led the account management business for Google Cloud in APAC, and also held several leadership positions at Oracle. He said: “HubSpot is at a very exciting stage, especially here in APAC where growth is largely fuelled by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). There is a huge opportunity for us to help millions of SMBs adopt the right marketing, sales, and customer service strategies that will enable them to not only grow fast, but to grow better through HubSpot’s education, software and support."

New York Stock Exchange-listed HubSpot is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, with other offices in Dublin, Sydney, Tokyo, Berlin, and Portsmouth, USA. It offers software for marketing and sales.