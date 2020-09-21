Huttons Group appoints CDL's chief revenue officer as new CEO

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
REAL estate agency Huttons Group has appointed Mark Yip as its new chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Nov 1 this year, it said in a statement today.
Mr Yip succeeds Goh Kee Nguan, who resigned on Aug 12 to pursue other business interests, Huttons Group said....
