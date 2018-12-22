Hwa Hong takes 71% stake in £18.5m acquisition of London office block

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
Hwa Hong took a 71.39 per cent interest in Garrett Property Holdings (GPH) for a nominal value of £71.39 (S$123.90), with the remaining shares held by unrelated parties including Langland Estates Ltd (UK) and Steptwice Company. GPH in turn owns
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg