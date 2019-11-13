You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hyatt to bid for Xenia's US$500m Kimpton portfolio

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

HYATT Hotels Corp has emerged as a bidder for a portfolio of Kimpton hotels owned by Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Xenia has received multiple offers for the portfolio, which could fetch about US$500 million, said one of the people who requested anonymity because the matter is private.

"We continue to evaluate opportunities to invest in the growth of our business while maintaining our commitment to reduce our portfolio of owned real estate," Hyatt spokeswoman Franziska Weber said in an emailed statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She said the company's policy is not to comment on potential transactions. A representative for Xenia didn't respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO

Hyatt to bid for Xenia's US$500m Kimpton portfolio

Management contracts for the portfolio, which includes Kimpton Hotel Monaco properties in Chicago, Denver and Salt Lake City, can be terminated in the event of a sale, Bloomberg reported last month.

Hyatt operates brands including Alila, Caption, Andaz, Destination, Joie de Vivre and Thompson.

Xenia, based in Orlando, owns hotels across the luxury and upper-upscale categories.

Its shares have gained 22 per cent this year, compared with a roughly 5 per cent gain for the Bloomberg Reit Hotels Index over the same period. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Singapore property portals face double-edged sword in regional expansion

Singapore real estate offers best Asia-Pac bets: report

Eyes on Oxley as Yanlord raises UE cash offer

CDL Q3 net slides 33.7% on impairment losses

UOL Q3 net profit slips 7% to S$80m on lower earnings from development

Oxley reverses year-ago loss with Q1 net profit of S$12.2m

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 12:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Brexit’s £61t derivatives spat needs fix now, banks say

[LONDON] The world's biggest banks pressed policy makers to pass an urgent Brexit fix to ensure European traders'...

Nov 13, 2019 12:08 AM
Banking & Finance

Wealthy amass record US$121b in tax-sheltered accounts

[NEW YORK] It's better to give than to receive, the saying goes. But to give, receive an immediate tax deduction and...

Nov 12, 2019 11:45 PM
Consumer

Disney+ faces glitches on launch day

[BENGALURU] Consumers complained about glitches in Walt Disney Co's streaming service on Twitter, just hours after...

Nov 12, 2019 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

Setback for India PM's party as financial capital placed under direct rule

[MUMBAI] India's financial capital was plunged into political uncertainty Tuesday after the president imposed direct...

Nov 12, 2019 10:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

[NEW YORK] US stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly