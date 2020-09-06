You are here

Home > Real Estate

Ikea's shopping centres arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal

Sun, Sep 06, 2020 - 3:36 PM

file7c72j6pmpihgqoh1ae2.jpg
Ingka Centres is one of the world's biggest mall owners, with 45 across Europe, Russia and China, each anchored by an Ikea store.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea's shopping centres business has made its first US real estate acquisition, buying the 6X6 mall in San Francisco, after telling Reuters in May it was engaged in several negotiations for inner-city acquisitions in the United States.

It bought the 6X6 mall from Alexandria Real Estate Equities and TMG Partners, an Ingka Centres spokesperson said.

"We will be sharing details of our exciting plans for the 6x6 property, where Ikea Retail US will play an integral role, in the near future," the company said in an emailed statement.

Ingka Centres is one of the world's biggest mall owners, with 45 across Europe, Russia and China, each anchored by an Ikea store. With the furniture retailer, it is shifting its focus towards city-centre from out-of-town locations.

It said in May that locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago were high on its wish list.

SEE ALSO

UK commercial property exchange eyes first five listings this year

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ingka Centres, a division of Ingka Group which owns most Ikea stores worldwide, had a leasable area of four million square-metres globally and 480 million individual visits in the year through August 2019.

In the United States, it will be taking on mall giants such as Simon Property Group, General Growth Properties and Westfield.

In January, it made its first acquisition of an existing mall location, buying Kings Mall in London.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including four community cases and...

Sep 6, 2020 03:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to US$30b: sources

[HONG KONG] Goldman Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology...

Sep 6, 2020 03:23 PM
Technology

Forget TikTok. China's powerhouse app is WeChat, and its power is sweeping

[TAIPEI] Just after the 2016 presidential election in the United States, Joanne Li realized the app that connected...

Sep 6, 2020 03:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudis reduce oil pricing in sign demand recovery struggling

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia cut pricing for oil sales in October, a sign the world's biggest exporter sees fuel demand...

Sep 6, 2020 02:56 PM
Garage

Robinhoods of the art world lure scores of investors in pandemic

[NEW YORK] New offerings kept coming over the summer: Banksy, George Condo, Zao Wou-Ki.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Singapore tests 200,000 'higher-risk' individuals every two weeks for Covid-19: Gan Kim Yong

CMT, CCT sweeten merger deal for unitholders

Much ado about minimum wage

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.