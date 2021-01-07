You are here

Home > Real Estate

India's costliest housing market gets a boost as levies slashed

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 11:05 AM

[MUMBAI] Homes prices may fall in Mumbai, India's costliest housing market, after the local administration slashed levies by as much as 50 per cent until December 2021.

Maharashtra state cut various levies on construction projects on the recommendation of a government-appointed committee headed by Deepak Parekh, chairman of Housing Development Finance. The move will likely bring down development costs for most builders and result in lower home prices for buyers in addition to boosting stocks of realty developers.

This will "help development at lesser input cost and, over a period of time, there is a possibility of lower price for new inventories that shall come into the market", Niranjan Hiranandani, president, National Real Estate Development Council, said in a statement. "This reduction in premiums will help in quick turnaround of projects and uplifting industry sentiments."

The latest move may fuel a market that's starting to recover in the past few months after a prolonged slump due to reasons ranging from unfavourable government policies to a shadow bank crisis.

With the pandemic putting millions out of work, a resurgence in house sales and corresponding increase in building could boost output everywhere from banks to builders to consumer goods factories. Construction creates the most jobs in India each year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Due to scarcity and high cost of land in Mumbai, developers prefer to build vertically, often more than what the ratio of floor space to total plot area allows.

Developers pay a variety of charges for being able to build more, including premiums for more floors and deficient open space. According to the Parekh committee, Mumbai had 22 different levies, the highest among Indian cities.

The move follows the state government cutting local tax on home purchases by around 60 per cent last year, leading to an 80 per cent jump in Mumbai home sales in October-December.

The S&P BSE Realty Index has surged almost 50 per cent since the decision, Oberoi Realty 60 per cent, Godrej Properties 72 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Oxley gets S$106.4m investment from Hong Kong PE firm

First Reit to diversify into new markets post-restructuring

Singapore shophouse market stays on hot streak with three new sales

New Zealand posts fastest house price growth since mid-2017

Will we still commute after the pandemic?

Tech firms drive India office leasing rebound

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 7, 2021 10:55 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson vows to slash business rules, asking CEOs to help

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked business leaders to help him decide which regulations should be ripped...

Jan 7, 2021 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Australian exports feel China chill, while housing runs hot

[SYDNEY] Australia's trade surplus narrowed in November as China curbs on coal and farm goods took some steam out of...

Jan 7, 2021 09:52 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's cabinet to meet early amid UK Covid-19 variant worries

[SYDNEY] Australia's national cabinet will meet a month earlier than scheduled on Friday, Prime Minister Scott...

Jan 7, 2021 09:48 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise on US Senate sweep; STI up 0.9%

SINGAPORE shares were pulled into positive territory on Thursday, led by gains from Wall Street overnight.

Jan 7, 2021 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

China reports biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in five months

[SHANGHAI] China reported the biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in more than five months on Thursday, driven by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ossoff claims victory for Democrats in crucial US Senate vote

Singapore shophouse market stays on hot streak with three new sales

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

iFast's assets under administration up 44.5% to S$14.45b

STI ends nearly flat; SembMarine jumps as oil prices cross US$50

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for