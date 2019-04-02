You are here

Home > Real Estate

India's first Reit climbs on trading debut in vote of confidence

Tue, Apr 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIA'S first real estate investment trust, the Blackstone Group LP-backed Embassy Office Parks, rose on its trading debut, in a vote of confidence for a potential new funding avenue for the nation's cash-strapped developers.

The REIT units, which were sold at 300 rupees apiece, started trading at 308 rupees on Monday in Mumbai, and climbed as much as 8.3 per cent to 324.8 rupees. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rose 0.7 per cent.

The initial public offering, which raised 47.5 billion rupees (S$930 million) was more than two-and-a-half times oversubscribed, underscoring investor demand for the asset class. Anchor investors including Fidelity Funds, DB International (Asia) Ltd. and strategic investors committed 26.6 billion rupees.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fund will own and operate about 33 million square feet of office space in the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Noida. Its tenants include Microsoft Corp. and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

The early success of the REIT may help cash-starved property firms with a new fundraising tool, as well as offer investors a new exit mechanism. India's property market has been roiled by falling home sales and declining prices following sweeping policy changes, including a 2016 crackdown on cash and the introduction of a nationwide sales tax. The recent crisis at non-bank lenders has further curtailed developers access to funds.

REITs have been in the making for more than a decade in India, as the regulator kept tweaking rules to make them more attractive to developers and investors. Retail investors may still remain wary of these products given the minimum investment size of about 240,000 rupees and the 2017 introduction of much-hyped infrastructure investment trusts, which failed to live up to expectations. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

HDB resale prices down 0.3% in Q1

Australia home prices down in March; pace of decline slows

These luxury Hong Kong homes are fully furnished; all you need is US$75m

Virginia governor seeks additional US$4 million for housing trust fund

HDB resale prices slip 0.3% in Q1: Flash data

Editor's Choice

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
2 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
3 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Midas to be liquidated after failing to find rescuer; owes 1.9b yuan in loans

Must Read

BT_20190402_ABHYFLUX2_3740306.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers cannot bail out Hyflux investors: Masagos

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

Apr 2, 2019
Real Estate

Prime areas lead slide in private home prices in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening