You are here

Home > Real Estate

Indonesian property stock soars nearly 1,700% since January IPO

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

THE best-performing Indonesian stock this year has been trading for less than two months.

Shares of PT Citra Putra Realty, which builds and runs hotels and restaurants, have vaulted 1,672 per cent since their Jan 18 debut. The stock, which sold at 180 rupiah each in an IPO, closed at 3,190 rupiah on Friday, valuing the company at 8.2 trillion rupiah (S$779.9 million).

PT Nusantara Properti International, another property-related stock that listed on the same day as Citra Putra, has soared 590 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The craze for IPOs, which have handed a windfall to Indonesian investors in recent years, explains why subdued real-estate prices haven't stopped Citra's shares from soaring.

The Jakarta Construction, Property, and Real Estate Index of 71 stocks is little changed since January after falling for two years in a row.

"After the strong rally in Indonesian IPO stocks in recent years, many retail investors are drawn to newly listed companies without considering the corporate or market fundamentals," said Chandra Pasaribu, head of research at PT Yuanta Sekuritas Indonesia.

"Many IPOs are designed to allow the companies or their shareholders to gain access to financing, so the rally in their shares are helping that effort."

PT Bursa Efek Indonesia, the country's only stock exchange, is targeting a record 75 IPOs this year, according to Laksono Widodo, a director at the exchange. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NBBREXIT12_3721062.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

May's deal hangs on the EU concessions A-G Cox can obtain

BT_20190312_MTWENERGY22_3721079.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ramping up the fight for renewable energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening