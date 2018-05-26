You are here
Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
Prajogo Pangestu's family office pays nearly S$22 million for the freehold properties
Singapore
THE family office of Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu has picked up a pair of adjoining freehold shophouses in Teo Hong Road in the Bukit Pasoh Conservation Area for nearly S$22 million.
The properties are a stone's throw from Outram MRT Station. One of them is
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg