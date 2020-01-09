You are here

Home > Real Estate

Infrastructure investors catch the tech bug

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 2:25 PM

[HONG KONG] An unsexy corner of the investment world is getting a little racier. The infrastructure and real estate investment arm of Macquarie is in advanced talks to buy data-centre company AirTrunk for over A$3 billion (S$2.78 billion), Bloomberg reported last week. Growing data consumption is fuelling demand for storage warehouses, especially in the Asia-Pacific. It's the latest way technology is turning a humdrum thing into a hot bet.

Goldman Sachs and TPG-backed AirTrunk is busy building a network of so-called hyperscale data centres in Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore, and plans a rapid expansion across the region. It's these kinds of outfits, where cloud meets the ground, that are enjoying a record M&A (mergers and acquisitions) bonanza: volumes almost tripled last year, with 55 deals valued at a combined US$14.4 billion, versus 22 worth a sum of US$5.5 billion a year earlier, according to Dealogic.

A hunger for reliable yield assets is building up towering multiples, too. Australia's NextDC and US-listed Chinese developer-operator GDS trade at 29 and 45 times last year's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), respectively. Assuming AirTrunk's annualised contracted Ebitda stands at over A$100 million, as reported by the Australian Financial Review, the mooted sale price, if it includes debt, could be roughly 30 times.

Data usage trends from cloud adoption to the advent of 5G mean developers can't keep up with demand. In the Asia-Pacific, Internet users climbed 10 per cent year on year between 2016 and 2018, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, global revenue for the "co-location" data-centre market, where companies provide a shared, secure space for servers, is growing at a compound annual rate of 15.7 per cent and is expected to reach US$60 billion by this year, the property services firm reckons.

SEE ALSO

NUS, Keppel and SLNG tie-up to develop better cooling technology for data centres

Warehouses have also had a boost from the rise of e-commerce, as everyone from Amazon to Walmart competes for speed on delivery of goods: over in the US, Prologis agreed in October to buy Liberty Property Trust in a nearly US$10 billion all-stock deal. True, similar bubbles have burst in the past. Demand for data-centre capacity collapsed between 2001 and 2004 after the dotcom bubble burst, for example. Yet with no sign of a crunch, demand for new oil should further drive deal-making.

An affiliate of Australia's Macquarie is in advanced talks to buy AirTrunk in a deal that could value the designer, developer and operator of data centres at more than A$3 billion, Bloomberg reported on Jan 4, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, the bank's infrastructure investment arm, is the preferred bidder for the company, the report said.

AirTrunk is owned by investors including Goldman Sachs and TPG Sixth Street Partners. The company opened Australia's first so-called hyperscale data centre and has others under development in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei jumps more than 2.3% on US rallies, cheap yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index surged more than 2.3 per cent on Thursday on US rallies and a cheaper yen...

Jan 9, 2020 02:12 PM
Banking & Finance

AmEx moves closer to entering China's 190 trillion yuan market

[SHANGHAI] American Express Co (AmEx) cleared a key hurdle in its bid to accessing China's US$27 trillion payments...

Jan 9, 2020 01:36 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.09% on day

SINGAPORE shares held onto their gains as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon amid waning investor worries over US...

Jan 9, 2020 01:34 PM
Technology

Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

[LAS VEGAS] Chinese makers of televisions, smartphones and much more were very much present at the premier Consumer...

Jan 9, 2020 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's finance minister pledges bold spending to boost growth

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government is preparing to spend "boldly" to shore up the finance hub's tumbling economy,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly