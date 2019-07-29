You are here

Home > Real Estate

Investment in UK residential property up 150% despite Brexit

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 9:31 AM

BP_UKresidential_290719_30.jpg
The uncertainties of Britain's departure from the European Union hasn't stopped investors from backing the UK's residential sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The uncertainties of Britain's departure from the European Union hasn't stopped investors from backing the UK's residential sector.

Total investment volumes in the UK's multifamily sector rose by more than 150 per cent to 6.8 billion euros (S$10.36 billion) in 2018, according to a report by broker JLL. London helped lead the charge, with investment volume nearly doubling to two billion euros compared to 2017.

That helped the UK capital rise to become the fourth-biggest European city for multifamily investment, behind Berlin, Copenhagen and Paris.

Investment in European multifamily properties rose by 40 per cent to 56 billion euros in 2018. The market has proved popular among investors because of the stable cash flow from such buildings and a shortage of supply in Europe's top-tier cities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, the UK's charge may be shortlived as the uncertainty around Brexit continues to mushroom.

"Given the lack of progress with Brexit, some foreign investors have become more cautious when considering a market entrance," JLL's Simon Scott said in the report.

 

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CapitaLand secures 95% retail take-up for Chongqing mega project

Piermont Grand EC sells 375 of 820 units on launch weekend

Vibrant city or tourist magnet? Puerto Rico shows hidden cost of urban renewal

EC Piermont Grand sells 375 of 820 units in launch weekend

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

The Pines club members sue Peter Kwee for damages

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BT_20190729_LMXSAC18_3847469.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SAC Capital expands into fund management

BT_20190729_JLOCBC_3847529.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC in sweet spot as SMEs go regional and digital

Must Read

BP_DBS_290719_25.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q2 profit up 17% to S$1.6b; to pay out dividend of 30 S cents per share

BP_USchina_290719_3.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean offers silver lining for logistics players as global trade slows

BP_EU_290719_31.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Government & Economy

EU to strip 5 countries, including Singapore, of some market access rights, says FT

BP_Federal Reserve_290719_4.jpg
Jul 29, 2019
Stocks

Strong earnings a threat to rate cut expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly