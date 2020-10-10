Investment sales reviving for Singapore commercial property, GCBs: Knight Frank

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE buzz may be returning to Singapore's real estate investment sales market after several muted quarters, with interest and activity recovering during July to September, particularly for commercial assets and Good Class Bungalows (GCBs).
But overall, investment sales -...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes