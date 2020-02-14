You are here

Home > Real Estate

Investors oppose delisting of Dubai real estate fund amid property slump

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Dubai

DUBAI real estate investment trust ENBD Reit is facing opposition to going private from some shareholders who fear the move could further erode its value, two sources said.

The trust, managed by the asset management unit of Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, has said it plans to delist because of low trading liquidity and a more than 50 per cent discount on its shares versus the net asset value of the fund.

Dubai's property market has been hit by oversupply and sluggish growth in the private sector, which shrank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January for the first time since 2009.

The shareholders believe the vehicle's fee structure rewards its managers without taking fully into account the sector's condition, and a delisting would not solve the problem, said the two sources familiar with the matter. The investors include the UAE's National Bonds, alternative investment firm Sancta Capital and Saudi insurer Tawuniya, as well as Emirati and Saudi family businesses, said one of the sources.

SEE ALSO

2-storey commercial podium at Oxley Rise condo for sale with S$62.5m indicative price

Their concern illustrates how a slump in the once-booming Dubai real estate sector is pushing investors to ask that business practices be more reflective of the economic slowdown.

Reits manage real estate assets that regularly generate profits, which are distributed to shareholders as dividends.

ENBD Reit - one of the two Reits listed on the Dubai Nasdaq exchange - has a total market value of US$105 million, according to Refinitiv data, but its net asset value (NAV) is US$246 million.

"Whereas NAV is derived from rental income after considering operating expenses and capex for the upkeep of the assets, market capitalisation reflects the true economic value in the hands of the shareholders after the leakage from the Reit's running expenses and manager fees," Sancta Capital said in an investment document. "This leakage has resulted in a structural discount to NAV which will not be resolved with a delisting," it said.

ENBD Reit said in a statement: "The board and management believe that trading privately would remove the value gap between the publicly traded share price and NAV. This would result in the value of shareholdings being reported to shareholders at NAV."

It added it was reviewing its fee structure and would propose alternatives to shareholders soon, potentially improving net income returns.

Emirates Reit, the other Dubai-listed trust, said last month it would withhold interim dividend payments due to uncertainties in the real estate market. REUTERS

Real Estate

F&B players seek rebates as some face imminent closure

Developers explore new ideas to market projects safely

The M braves virus outbreak with preview

Covid-19 spread clouds recovery of S'pore retail, industrial sectors

HK property developers cut retail rents amid war on virus

Bezos pays record US$165m for Beverly Hills home

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Centerbridge seeks up to US$5b for fourth debt fund

[NEW YORK] US private equity firm Centerbridge Partners is seeking to raise up to US$5 billion for its fourth...

Feb 13, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

In Norway, bottles made of plastic are still fantastic

[FETSUND,Norway] One at a time, the elderly lady places her empties into the gaping hole of a machine at the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:43 PM
Garage

GrabWheels raises US$30m in ongoing Series A round

THE mobility arm of ride-hailing giant Grab, GrabWheels, announced on Thursday it has raised US$30 million from...

Feb 13, 2020 11:29 PM
Consumer

Alibaba warns of drop in e-commerce revenues due to coronavirus

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding warned of a drop in revenues at its key e-commerce businesses this quarter as the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX asks Vividthree to explain why company is raising more funds

CATALIST-LISTED visual effects studio Vividthree Holdings told the bourse on Thursday that it has had to turn to a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly