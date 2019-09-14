You are here

Home > Real Estate

Japanese firms see land prices overheating in big cities, not regions

Sat, Sep 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPANESE companies say land prices appear to be overheating in big cities but not in the countryside, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting a growing geographic divide even as the government seeks to spur inflation and revive regional economies.

The Reuters Corporate Survey found that 65 per cent of companies felt land prices in big cities are overheating relative to consumer inflation, while 80 per cent said that they do not see overheating in the regions.

Land prices have skyrocketed in many parts of Japan since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in 2012 and introduced easy monetary policies to banish deflation and spur growth. That ended decades of declines in overall land prices that followed the bursting of a 1980s asset bubble.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world's third-biggest economy is now increasingly a tale of two Japans, with huge urban centres like greater Tokyo and Osaka vibrant and growing, while the rapidly greying and depopulating hinterlands pacing an overall population decline.

This poses fresh problems of economic equality in a historically egalitarian society and where Mr Abe has made regional revitalisation, as well breaking free of deflation nationwide, focal points of his so-called "Abenomics".

Government surveys have shown a steady recovery of land prices, backed by surging numbers of foreign visitors and demand for office space.

The property rise has spread to regional cities that have tourist attractions. A survey by the National Tax Agency in July showed Okinawa Prefecture, with its tropical beach resorts, had the greatest increase in Japan in 2018.

"Land prices in regional cities such as Fukuoka and Sapporo have risen as fast as those in Tokyo and Osaka," said Shigeo Hirayama, a senior consulting fellow at Tokyo-based Urban Research Institute.

"But that trend has not penetrated into their surrounding areas, which is why people do not share the view price is rising evenly."

A manager at a service company wrote in the Reuters survey: "There is a deepening bipolarisation between bigger and smaller cities." This trend will continue as Japan's population falls, said Urban Research's Mr Hirayama.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, polled 504 large and midsize firms with managers responding on condition of anonymity to speak freely. About 240 of them answered the questions on land prices. REUTERS

Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

Muted demand for private residential properties a concern for developers, says Redas president

Ying Li International flags potential discrepancies in financial statements

Rich Capital gets legal demand from partner over Batam project

Ascendas Australia Hotel Trust's purchase of Melbourne apartments axed

CDL takeover offer for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels turns unconditional

Editor's Choice

BT_20190914_NRURA13LSYI_3892451.jpg
Sep 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sales of new private homes holding up in August

Sep 14, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

Sep 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng fends off concerns over rights issue

Must Read

colin-p-13.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to exempt pork, soybeans from additional tariffs on US goods

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Vertex.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Temasek's Vertex adds new US$290m fund to back growth-stage tech firms

BP_Circles_130919_44.jpg
Sep 13, 2019
Garage

Circles.Life extends reach to Australia through tie-up with Singtel's Optus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly