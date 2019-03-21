You are here

Home > Real Estate

Japan's regional land prices rise for first time since property bubble burst in 1990s

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

LAND prices outside Japan's three main cities rose for the first time since the bursting of a property bubble in the early 1990s, adding to signs that a moderate economic recovery under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is gradually filtering through to the regions.

The average price of land outside the metropolises of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya edged up 0.4 per cent as at Jan 1 from a year earlier, rising for the first time since 1992, according to land ministry data released on Tuesday.

Falling unemployment and higher pay, low interest rates, and demand for hotels and retail space to cater to foreign tourists helped boost land prices, according to the ministry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overall, Japan's land prices rose 1.2 per cent, increasing for a fourth straight year, according to the report.

While the rise gives the Abe administration another sign of progress in the economy ahead of local elections, some analysts have warned that the easy supply of cheap property loans made possible by the Bank of Japan's ultra loose monetary policy risks feeding localised property bubbles.

The data also showed that gains in property prices outside Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya were largely limited to bigger provincial cities such as Fukuoka, Sapporo, Hiroshima and Sendai.

The swanky Ginza shopping district of Tokyo had the highest land price at 57.2 million yen (S$693,000) per square metre. That's well above its 38.5 million yen price tag at the height of a bubble in 1991.

It's also more than 400 times the most expensive land price in Tottori prefecture in western Japan, the prefecture with the lowest figure. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

SGReit's new leases bring reassurances, but credit outlook takes a hit

Lendlease mulling retail Reit listing on SGX: report

Frasers Property cashes out its half share of Melbourne office for A$326.2m

Boulevard 88 sells 20 units during previews, mostly four-bedroom units

Sydney apartment market poses financial stability risks: RBA

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BT_20190321_ABIRISH_3729950.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking for the pot of gold in Asia's rainbow

Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Asian business sentiment near 3-year low as trade war drags

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening