You are here

Home > Real Estate

JC Penney reaches tentative rescue deal

Mall owners Simon and Brookfield team up to acquire retail ops of the beleaguered department store chain
Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200911_MALL11_4236338.jpg
Agreement, valued at US$1.75 billion, would avert a liquidation that would have threatened roughly 70,000 jobs and represented one of the most significant business collapses following the coronavirus pandemic, according to a company lawyer.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

JC PENNEY has reached a tentative deal with landlords and lenders valued at US$1.75 billion to rescue the beleaguered department store chain from bankruptcy proceedings.

This would avert a liquidation that would have threatened roughly 70,000 jobs and represented one of the most significant business collapses following the coronavirus pandemic, a company lawyer said.

Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners have teamed up to acquire JC Penney's retail operations and are putting the finishing touches on an agreement, said Joshua Sussberg, a lawyer representing the company, during a brief court hearing on Wednesday.

The deal would carve JC Penney into three pieces. In addition to the retail operations the landlords are purchasing, lenders would take control of two other entities housing some JC Penney stores and the retailer's distribution centres.

SEE ALSO

The Hut Group seeks as much as US$2.4b in London IPO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The landlords are poised to put US$300 million toward the rescue and have agreed to a nonbinding letter of intent with JC Penney, he said. The operating company they are acquiring would assume US$500 million of debt.

JC Penney plans to move at "lightning speed" to seek approval of the deal from a bankruptcy judge in early October, Mr Sussberg said.

"We are in a position to move this into the end zone," he told US bankruptcy judge David Jones, noting that previous talks were in the "red zone" before faltering and then gaining renewed traction.

JC Penney expects to emerge from bankruptcy before the 2020 holiday season, the company said.

The restructured retailer is expected to operate about 650 stores in total.

Hedge funds and private-equity firms financing JC Penney's bankruptcy would take ownership of 161 of those stores and separate distribution centres after forgiving portions of the Texas-based company's US$5 billion debt load, Mr Sussberg said.

These lenders, led by H/2 Capital Partners, would own those assets in two separate property companies.

JC Penney is also in discussions with Wells Fargo & Co for roughly US$2 billion to finance its emergence from bankruptcy proceedings, Mr Sussberg said.

In the end, JC Penney will have about US$1 billion of cash to fund its business when the deal closes.

The iconic 118-year-old retailer, which went public at the start of the Great Depression, filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court in May after the pandemic forced it to temporarily close its then nearly 850 stores.

Should it survive, JC Penney will have withstood unprecedented economic turmoil stemming from the pandemic and bankruptcy proceedings that have felled other retailers during less fraught times.

In recent years, Toys 'R' Us and Barneys New York failed to reorganise under bankruptcy protection and liquidated.

A deal is not yet completed, Mr Sussberg cautioned. Talks with the landlords have hit roadblocks before, and the parties engaged in screaming matches as recently as Wednesday, he added.

Negotiations continued during phone calls moments before the court hearing, he said.

If the discussions fall apart, JC Penney would likely be on course for liquidation. Mr Sussberg expressed optimism a deal would be codified and the judge encouraged the parties to keep working to seal an agreement.

JC Penney's survival hinges on the sale negotiations, which have consumed the summer and drawn urgent directives from the company's bankruptcy judge for parties to set aside what he labelled egos and negotiating postures to consummate a deal to save the beleaguered retailer.

The talks have dragged on for weeks in part amid haggling over lease terms.

In late August, the discussions with Simon and Brookfield reached an impasse, prompting JC Penney to ask lenders to take control of its retail operations in addition to the real estate investment trusts they envisioned owning.

After further discussions, the company reached a deal with Simon and Brookfield to buy the retail operations.

Any deal would require approval from the company's bankruptcy judge and be subject to competing bids in a looming court-supervised auction.

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay also vied for JC Penney's retail business earlier this summer, according to people familiar with the matter.

For Simon and Brookfield, the deal talks reflect a dramatic shift following the pandemic that is pushing them to rescue faltering retailers occupying malls they own across the US.

The demise of large tenants such as JC Penney would deprive them of rent and also potentially trigger contract clauses allowing other retailers to pay them less or break their leases altogether, further darkening malls.

Simon, the largest mall operator in the US, has already this year negotiated separate deals to rescue the two-centuries-old men's apparel clothier Brooks Brothers and denim retailer Lucky Brand from bankruptcy.

Brookfield in May said it would devote US$5 billion to non-controlling investments designed to revitalise retailers struggling in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has forced Neiman Marcus Group and J Crew Group to seek bankruptcy protection, and even retailers that have avoided restructurings, such as Gap, have at times stopped paying rent or tried to negotiate lower payments. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

ESR and Sabana respond to questions from Sias over proposed merger

Ascendas Reit to redeem S$300m 4.75% perps on first call date

CapitaLand Mall Trust's portfolio metrics, merger benefits yet to be priced in: DBS

Lendlease to set up product development centre in Singapore

Chinese property firms weigh cutting prices after Evergrande's deep discounts

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

American Pharoah's owner files for personal bankruptcy

[NEW JERSEY] The owner of the Triple Crown-winning horse American Pharoah filed for personal bankruptcy protection,...

Sep 11, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

McLaren considers sale of global headquarters to raise cash

[LONDON] Luxury sports-car maker McLaren Automotive is considering a sale of its global headquarters as part of a...

Sep 10, 2020 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims flattening as labour market momentum ebbs

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week,...

Sep 10, 2020 11:28 PM
Banking & Finance

The Hut Group seeks as much as US$2.4b in London IPO

[LONDON] British e-commerce operator The Hut Group said its initial public offering could raise as much as US$2.4...

Sep 10, 2020 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.