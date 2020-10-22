You are here

Home > Real Estate

JC Penney rushes to finalise sale to lender, landlord group

Parties have until Monday to finalise a master lease agreement between mall landlords and lenders
Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201022_LLJCPENNEY22_4293489.jpg
The sale may save more than 60,000 jobs at the retailer, according to court papers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

JC Penney has formalised a planned sale to its bankruptcy lenders and biggest landlords, but must first finalise a staggering lease agreement in less than a week to close the deal.

The retailer on Tuesday filed a draft purchase agreement detailing a plan to sell itself to mall owners Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners and its senior lenders. But the parties have until Monday to finalise a master lease agreement between the mall landlords and the lenders who will own most of the retailer's real estate, Josh Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis said in a court hearing on behalf of JC Penney.

It'll be a sprint to wrap up "what I assume to be one of the longest and most complex lease agreements known to mankind", said Judge David Jones, who is presiding over the case.

A lawyer for JC Penney's biggest lenders echoed the sentiment, saying it's "beyond the most complex document I've ever seen" and has "so many open issues".

SEE ALSO

JC Penney rushes to finalise sale to lender, landlord group

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

JC Penney is also facing a competing sale proposal from a smaller group of lenders including Aurelius Capital Management. That group has obtained financing commitments for a similarly structured deal at a "much higher and much better" price, Phil Dublin of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said on behalf of the lenders.

The current purchase agreement follows an arduous sale process that included marathon mediation sessions last weekend, Mr Sussberg said, adding that the parties agreed to the structure of the deal just after 6am on Tuesday.

Mr Sussberg said he's "highly confident" that "JC Penney's future is secure". The sale may save more than 60,000 jobs at the retailer, according to court papers. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

CCT Q3 DPU falls 9.1% to S$0.02; expected to delist on Nov 3

CDLHT sells Novotel Brisbane for A$67.9m to independent third-party buyer

MLT placement oversubscribed; preferential offering's issue price set at S$1.99

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit's distributable income up 18.5% in Q3

Shophouse blitz: Tiong Bahru, River Valley, Bugis assets up for grabs

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 12:22 AM
Technology

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

[PARIS] Looking like it was forged in apocalyptic fires, the diabolical ironclad beetle has a formidable reputation...

Oct 22, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

Honda reaches US$5m defective air bag settlement with Arizona

[ARIZONA] Arizona reached a US$5 million settlement with Honda Motor's US units Wednesday in a probe into defective...

Oct 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant receives China approval for IPO in Shanghai

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's Ant Group got the green light from China's securities watchdog for its initial public offering...

Oct 21, 2020 11:50 PM
Consumer

Purdue Pharma to pay US$8b to settle US opioid probe

[NEW YORK] Purdue Pharma has agreed to an US$8 billion settlement with the US Justice Department to resolve federal...

Oct 21, 2020 11:39 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters give PM Prayuth three-day deadline to quit

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters set a three-day deadline for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to quit on Wednesday as tens...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

Snapchat co-founders share US$2.7b windfall

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for