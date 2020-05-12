Jem mall to host Ikea's first small-store concept in Asean

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SWEDISH meatballs and home furnishings by Ikea are set to land in Singapore's western region, when the retailer opens an outlet in Jem shopping centre in 2021.
This will be its first small-store concept in South-east Asia, whereby the Swedish home goods giant becomes a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes