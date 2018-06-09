You are here
Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area
Wah Loon Engineering founder Alan Chong's family is buying the property for S$41.2m
A NEWLY built freehold bungalow in Jervois Hill is being sold for S$41.2 million, which works out to about S$2,729.52 per square foot on land area of 15,094 sq ft.
This is a record price in terms of psf on land area for a transaction in a Good Class Bungalow Area -
