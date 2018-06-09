You are here

Home > Real Estate
BT EXCLUSIVE

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

Wah Loon Engineering founder Alan Chong's family is buying the property for S$41.2m
Sat, Jun 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Bungalow investor George Lim bought the freehold site for S$25.8m in 2012 and spent S$10 million-plus building the bungalow, which spans two levels and a basement.
PHOTO: GEORGE LIM

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
The floating sculptural staircase at the entrance hall.
PHOTO: GEORGE LIM

Singapore

A NEWLY built freehold bungalow in Jervois Hill is being sold for S$41.2 million, which works out to about S$2,729.52 per square foot on land area of 15,094 sq ft.

This is a record price in terms of psf on land area for a transaction in a Good Class Bungalow Area -

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
3 Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC and Wilmar ink sustainability-linked loan

BT_20180609_SIA8D8B_3466160.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport offers 1-year relief package to airlines amid increasing airport charges

BT_20180609_LOW_3466098.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016

Jun 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Slower growth expected for S'pore in 2018 as export momentum eases: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening