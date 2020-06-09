Jinke Properties unit gears up for US$500m HK IPO

Get our introductory offer at only
Hong Kong
SHENZHEN-listed Jinke Properties Group has picked banks for the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its property management unit, which could raise at least US$500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
The developer has selected CLSA and Huatai...
