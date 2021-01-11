JLL names Singapore, Thailand country heads as it eyes regional growth

Get our introductory offer at only
REAL estate services firm JLL has promoted Chris Archibold to its Singapore country head, a spokesperson told The Business Times (BT) on Monday.
Mr Archibold takes over the role from Chris Fossick, who continues to be chief executive officer (CEO) for South-east Asia.
Meanwhile,...
