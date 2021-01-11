You are here

JLL names Singapore, Thailand country heads as it eyes regional growth

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 2:00 PM
Chris Archibold (left) and Michael Glancy.jpg
Chris Archibold (left) is JLL's new country head for Singapore, while Michael Glancy (right) is the firm's Thailand country head.
PHOTOS: JLL

Suphin Mechuchep (left) and Chris Fossick.jpg
Suphin Mechuchep (left) is JLL's Thailand chair. Chris Fossick (right), South-east Asia CEO, said the real estate sector is entering one of its most complex periods.
PHOTOS: JLL

REAL estate services firm JLL has promoted Chris Archibold to its Singapore country head, a spokesperson told The Business Times (BT) on Monday.

Mr Archibold takes over the role from Chris Fossick, who continues to be chief executive officer (CEO) for South-east Asia.

Meanwhile,...

