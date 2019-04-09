You are here

Home > Real Estate

Joo Chiat freehold commercial building up for sale with S$20m indicative price

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 1:34 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

joochiat.jpg
A freehold four-storey commercial building with an attic at 118 Joo Chiat Road has been launched for sale with an indicative price of about S$20 million.
PHOTO: JLL

A FREEHOLD four-storey commercial building with an attic at 118 Joo Chiat Road has been launched for sale with an indicative price of about S$20 million. This works out to S$1,077 per square foot, based on the existing gross floor area of about 18,571 sq ft.

The property sits on a 4,686 sq ft site, which is zoned for “commercial” use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2014. The building is currently approved for shops on the ground floor and offices on the upper floor. 

There is also a mechanical car park that can house up to nine cars in the building. According to marketing agent JLL, the incoming buyer has potential naming and signage rights for the building.

The site - located near the Paya Lebar precinct which has been undergoing rejuvenation and redevelopment - is a 10-minute walk from Paya Lebar and Eunos MRT stations.

The expression of interest exercise for the property closes on May 14, 2019, at 3pm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Hmlet snags former CPIB headquarters as its largest co-living space in Singapore

Developers China Evergrande, Sunac issue 4th dollar bonds in 6 months

March resales of private non-landed homes highest since July 2018 cooling measures: SRX

Australia's Crown Resorts gets US$7.1b takeover approach from Wynn Resorts

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

lwx_condo_090419_49.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

March resales of private non-landed homes highest since July 2018 cooling measures: SRX

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P shares down 7.4% as counter appears overvalued by market

lwx_Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau_090419_58.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

Hmlet snags former CPIB headquarters as its largest co-living space in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening