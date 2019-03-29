You are here

Home > Real Estate

JTC awards Tuas industrial site to sole bidder Transmare-Chemie

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 1:47 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

JTC has awarded the tender for an industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 to chemicals distributor Transmare-Chemie for S$2.05 million.

The tender for the site was launched on Nov 27 and closed on Jan 22, with just one bid submitted.

The 4,456 square metre site has a tenure of 20 years and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. The project completion date is 5 years.

Separately, the tender for an industrial site at Jalan Papan will not be awarded as it received only one bid, which was below the reserve price, said JTC. The tender was launched on Dec 26 and closed on Feb 20.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

US apartment vacancy rate flat at 4.8% in first quarter: Reis

Hong Kong home prices rise for second month, up 1.3% in Feb

URA tenders Tan Quee Lan Street site; postpones one-north Gateway site launch to June

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

Completed private apartment prices fall in Feb

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Spost_290319_65.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

Mar 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPL, Sim Leisure, OneApex, China Kangda, International Cement

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

URA tenders Tan Quee Lan Street site; postpones one-north Gateway site launch to June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening