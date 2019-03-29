JTC awards Tuas industrial site to sole bidder Transmare-Chemie

JTC has awarded the tender for an industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 to chemicals distributor Transmare-Chemie for S$2.05 million.

The tender for the site was launched on Nov 27 and closed on Jan 22, with just one bid submitted.

The 4,456 square metre site has a tenure of 20 years and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. The project completion date is 5 years.

Separately, the tender for an industrial site at Jalan Papan will not be awarded as it received only one bid, which was below the reserve price, said JTC. The tender was launched on Dec 26 and closed on Feb 20.