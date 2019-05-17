You are here

JTC awards Woodlands industrial site to sole bidder Whye Wah for S$3.4m

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 12:54 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

JTC has awarded the tender for an industrial site at Woodlands Industrial Park E2/E5 to sole bidder Whye Wah Development & Construction Pte Ltd for S$3.4 million.

The 5,000 square metre (sq m) land parcel, zoned "Business 2" for heavier industrial use, has a 20-year lease, gross plot ratio of 2.5 and project completion period of 60 months.

According to its website, Whye Wah designs, builds and sells luxury homes and condos throughout Asean, including in Malaysia and Singapore.

The tender for the site launched on Jan 29 and closed on March 26.

JTC previously in April awarded the tender for another Woodlands industrial site at Woodlands Avenue 12 to developer Soon Hock Investment Group for S$82 million.

That site was four times larger, at 20,937 sq m, and attracted six bids.

