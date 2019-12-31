JTC launches 2 sites at Jalan Papan, Tuas Avenue 6 for tender

JTC has launched two sites at Jalan Papan and Tuas Avenue 6 under the second half of the 2019 industrial government land sales (IGLS) programme.

The launch is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Both sites have a 20-year tenure, and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. They are also zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use.

The site at Jalan Papan (Plot 6), which has a site area of 0.66 hectare, is the last of four confirmed list sites under the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme. The tender for this site will close at 11am on Feb 25, 2020.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Separately, the tender for the site at Tuas Avenue 6 will close at 11am on Feb 11, 2020. The development, which occupies a site area of 0.55 hectare, was made available for application through the reserve list system under the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

JTC said it has received an application for the Tuas site to be put up for public tender, with a minimum committed bid price of S$2.55 million. The identity of the applicant was not disclosed.

Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand, while a site on the reserve list is put up for tender when a developer makes an offer acceptable to the government.