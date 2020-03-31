You are here

Home > Real Estate

JTC launches Gul Ave industrial site for application

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 12:45 PM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

JTC on Tuesday launched for application a 0.58 hectare site along Gul Avenue with a 20-year tenure.

The site has a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and is zoned B2 for heavy industrial use.

It is the fourth of five Reserve List sites under the first half of the 2020 industrial government land sales (IGLS) programme.

The launch is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said.

The three other industrial sites on the Reserve List available for application are located at the nearby 160 Gul Circle, on Kaki Bukit Road 5 and along Tuas South Link 3​.

Under the Reserve List system, a land parcel will only be released for sale if it receives an offer of a minimum price that is acceptable to the government.

Real Estate

London landlords dump holiday lets on residential market, pushing down rents

Airbnb to pay out US$250m to hosts to help ease Covid-19 cancellation pain

Why does Covid-19 get the blame when Eagle Hospitality Trust's woes predate it?

GCB in Cluny Park being sold for S$40m

CDL names veteran hotelier as group CEO of M&C Hotels

HK luxury apartment landlords slash rents to attract tenants

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 12:09 PM
Transport

Billionaire's Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury superyacht draws outrage

[NEW YORK] David Geffen's picture-perfect self-seclusion is highlighting ugly divisions in the age of the...

Mar 31, 2020 12:01 PM
Technology

TPG launches first commercial product in Singapore, while MyRepublic raises data caps

AUSTRALIA-LISTED TPG Telecom is no longer accepting new sign-ups for its free trial services in Singapore, as it...

Mar 31, 2020 11:55 AM
Transport

Coronavirus could force GM to delay its redesigned 2021 SUVs

[DETROIT] General Motors told suppliers on Monday it is postponing work on at least half a dozen future models to...

Mar 31, 2020 11:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Free cooking gas for poor during lockdown set to push up India's imports

[NEW DELHI] India's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports are set to surge in the June quarter as a move to provide...

Mar 31, 2020 11:41 AM
Transport

Rates at most ERP gantries to fall from Apr 6 amid fewer cars on roads: LTA

ELECTRONIC road pricing (ERP) at 96 per cent of gantries in Singapore will be reduced from April 6, as fewer cars...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.