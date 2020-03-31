JTC launches Gul Ave industrial site for application

JTC on Tuesday launched for application a 0.58 hectare site along Gul Avenue with a 20-year tenure.

The site has a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and is zoned B2 for heavy industrial use.

It is the fourth of five Reserve List sites under the first half of the 2020 industrial government land sales (IGLS) programme.

The launch is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said.

The three other industrial sites on the Reserve List available for application are located at the nearby 160 Gul Circle, on Kaki Bukit Road 5 and along Tuas South Link 3​.

Under the Reserve List system, a land parcel will only be released for sale if it receives an offer of a minimum price that is acceptable to the government.