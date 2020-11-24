JTC launches Jalan Papan industrial site for application

JTC on Tuesday launched an industrial site at Jalan Papan (Plot 5) for application. The land plot spans 0.56 hectare and has a 20-year tenure.

It has a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and is zoned B2 for heavy industrial use.

The land plot is the last of three reserve list sites for the second half of the 2020 industrial government land sales programme. The two other sites available for application are Jalan Papan (Plot 2) and Tampines North Drive 5 (Plot 11a).

The launch is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said in a press statement.

Under the reserve list system, a land parcel will only be released for sale if it receives an offer of a minimum price that is acceptable to the government. This is unlike confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.