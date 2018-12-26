You are here

JTC launches last 4 industrial sites under confirmed, reserved lists for 2nd-half year

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 12:51 PM
The sites for tender include a 20-year leasehold, 1.23 hectare parcel at Jalan Papan (Plot 1), which is the last of six confirmed list sites for the second half of 2018 IGLS Programme.
PHOTO: JTC

Also up for tender is a 30-year, 2.09 ha reserve list plot at Woodlands Avenue 12 whose tender was triggered by a committed bid price of not less than S$36 million.
PHOTO: JTC

The sites open for application comprise a 1.2 ha parcel at Gambas Way (Plot 2) and a 2.0 ha parcel at Benoi Sector (Plot 1), which are the last two of seven reserve list sites for the second half of 2018 IGLS Programme.
PHOTO: JTC

The sites open for application comprise a 1.2 ha parcel at Gambas Way (Plot 2) and a 2.0 ha parcel at Benoi Sector (Plot 1), which are the last two of seven reserve list sites for the second half of 2018 IGLS Programme.
PHOTO: JTC

JTC has launched the last four industrial sites under the confirmed and reserved lists for the second half of the 2018 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme.

Two sites are available for tender and two sites for application, meaning their tender will be triggered  if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the state. This is as opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

The sites for tender comprise a 20-year leasehold, 1.23 hectare parcel at Jalan Papan (Plot 1), which is the last of six confirmed list sites for the second half of 2018 IGLS Programme, and a 30-year, 2.09 ha reserve list plot at Woodlands Avenue 12 whose tender was triggered by a committed bid price of not less than S$36 million.

The tender for the Jalan Papan site closes on Feb 20, 2019, at 11am, while that for the Woodlands site closes on Feb 13 at 11am.

The sites open for application comprise a 1.2 ha parcel at Gambas Way (Plot 2) and a 2.0 ha parcel at Benoi Sector (Plot 1), which are the last two of seven reserve list sites for the second half of 2018 IGLS Programme. Both carry 30-year tenures.

All four sites are zoned for Business-2 use. 

