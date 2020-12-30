You are here

JTC launches site at Jalan Papan for tender

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore

JTC on Tuesday launched an industrial site Plot 7 at Jalan Papan for tender, marking the last of three confirmed list sites under the second half of Singapore's 2020 industrial government land sales programme.

Spanning almost 0.9 hectare, the site has a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and comes with a 20-year tenure. It is zoned B2 for heavy industrial use.

Tenders for the site will close at 11am on Feb 23, 2021. Interested parties may purchase tenderer's packets at S$107 inclusive of GST, through the online purchase form available on JTC's website.

In its statement, JTC said the latest site launch is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development. Confirmed list sites are launched according to schedule regardless of demand.

Last month, JTC launched Plot 5 of the Jalan Papan industrial site under the reserve list system, which only releases a land parcel for sale if it receives an offer of a minimum price deemed acceptable by the government.

