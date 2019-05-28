You are here

Home > Real Estate

JTC launches tender for Senoko Drive site; Tuas site available for application

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 1:24 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

JTC has launched a tender for a site at Senoko Drive, and made a site located at Tuas Avenue 6 available for application, it said on Tuesday.

The Senoko Drive site has a tenure of 30 years and a site area of 1.22 hectares (ha), with a gross plot ratio (GPR) of 2.5. It is zoned Business-2 food only use and is the last of five confirmed list sites for the first half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

The tender for the Senoko Drive site will close on July 23, 11.00am. 

Meanwhile, the Tuas Avenue 6 site has a 20-year tenure and a site area of 0.54 ha with a GPR of 1.4. It is zoned Business-2 and is the sixth of seven reserve list sites for the first half of the 2019 IGLS programme. 

Under the reserve list system, a land parcel will only be released for sale if it receives an offer of a minimum price that is acceptable to the government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

25-year-old Upper Changi Road East condo up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Newton Lodge makes 2nd attempt at collective sale, again with S$44m minimum price

Hong Kong's second-richest man joins ageing tycoons in retirement

Eagle Hospitality slides further despite action by stabilising agent

Bukit Sembawang posts Q4 net loss of S$11.6m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war
5 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Upper Changi Road East condo up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

lwx_M1_280519_59.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

May 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening