You are here

Home > Real Estate

JTC launches tender of Tampines North industrial site

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 1:36 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Tampines North Drive 3 (Plot 2).PNG
JTC has launched a tender for a site at Tampines North Drive 3 (Plot 2) under the first half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales Programme (IGLS) Programme, it said on Tuesday. 
PHOTO: JTC

JTC has launched a tender for a site at Tampines North Drive 3 (Plot 2) under the first half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales Programme (IGLS) Programme, it said on Tuesday. 

The land parcel spans 0.48 hectares and has a gross plot ratio of 2.5 and a tenure of 20 years.

It is zoned B2, which means the site may be used by heavy industries that have a greater environmental impact.

As the second of five confirmed list sites for the first half of the 2019 IGLS Programme, the launch of the site is part of the Government’s efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, said JTC.

The tender for the latest site will close on April 23 at 11am.

In January, JTC put a 0.5 hectare Woodlands industrial park parcel up for tender, which was the first of the five confirmed list sites. Tender for that site will close on March 26, 11am.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

How Hong Kong's property slump could clobber the economy

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Co-living company Hmlet expanding into Sydney, Australia

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Frasers Property associate makes 19.75b baht offer for Golden Land

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Feb 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sheng Siong, Procurri, Propnex, JEP, Bumitama Agri, UE, ISEC Healthcare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening