JTC launches Tuas Bay Drive site for application

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 12:02 PM
JTC on Tuesday made available a land parcel at Tuas Bay Drive for application, the fifth of six reserve list sites under the second half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

The 20-year tenure site has a gross plot ratio of 1.4, a site area of 1.2 hectares or 11,961.5 square metres, and is zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use.

Under the reserve list system, a site is launched for tender only upon successful application by a developer. This means the developer has submitted an indicated minimum price in its application that is acceptable to the government.

Confirmed list sites, in contrast, are launched for sale according to a schedule, regardless of demand.

