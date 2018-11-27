You are here

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 12:47 PM
The site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 20), which is available for tender, is the fifth out of six confirmed list sites for the second half of the 2018 IGLS programme.
PHOTO: JTC

The other site at Tampines North Drive 5 (Plot 9) is available for application, and is the fifth out of seven reserve list sites for the second half of the 2018 IGLS programme.
PHOTO: JTC

GOVERNMENT agency JTC has launched one site for tender and another site for application under the 2018 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme, it announced in a press statement on Tuesday.

The site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 20), which is available for tender, is the fifth out of six confirmed list sites for the second half of the 2018 IGLS programme. It occupies a land area of 0.45 hectare with a gross plot ratio of 1.4, and a tenure of 20 years. It is zoned for Business-2 use, and the tender for the site will close at 11am on Jan 22, 2019.

The other site at Tampines North Drive 5 (Plot 9) is available for application, and is the fifth out of seven reserve list sites for the second half of the 2018 IGLS programme. Occupying a land area of 0.49 hectare, it has a gross plot ratio of 2.5 and a 20-year tenure, and is zoned for Business-2 use.

Sites on the reserve list are triggered for sale when an interested party submits an application with a minimum purchase price that is acceptable to the government, or if more than one unrelated party submit minimum purchase prices that are close to the government’s reserve price for the site within a reasonable period.

In June, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said that six industrial sites will be launched under the confirmed list of the IGLS Programme for the second half of this year, with another seven sites made available for application under the reserve list. In total, the 13 sites cover a land area of 12.59 hectares.

