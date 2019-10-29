JTC launches Tuas West Avenue site for tender

JTC on Tuesday said it has launched one site at Tuas West Avenue for tender under the second half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

The launch is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said in a press statement.

Tuas West Avenue (Plot B), which has a 20-year tenure, occupies a site area of 0.95 hectare.

It also has a gross plot ratio of 1.4, and has been zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use.

The development is the second of four confirmed list sites under the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme.

A confirmed list site is launched according to a schedule, regardless of demand, while one on the reserve list is triggered for sale once a developer's indicated minimum price is acceptable to the government.