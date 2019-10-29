You are here

Home > Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas West Avenue site for tender

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 3:44 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

JTC on Tuesday said it has launched one site at Tuas West Avenue for tender under the second half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

The launch is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development, JTC said in a press statement. 

Tuas West Avenue (Plot B), which has a 20-year tenure, occupies a site area of 0.95 hectare.

It also has a gross plot ratio of 1.4, and has been zoned "B2" for heavier industrial use.

The development is the second of four confirmed list sites under the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme. 

A confirmed list site is launched according to a schedule, regardless of demand, while one on the reserve list is triggered for sale once a developer's indicated minimum price is acceptable to the government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Lego builds a new headquarters to compete with Apple and Nike

Denmark’s US$450b pension market is piling Into real estate

Hong Kong shops shutter as months of protest darken economic gloom

Hong Kong housing sales jump as first-time buyers given boost

Why are warehouses such hot merger and acquisition property?

Investing in tourist hotspots amid uncertainty

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 03:47 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov 3: sources

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco aims to announce the start of its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov 3, three people with...

Oct 29, 2019 03:30 PM
Consumer

Burger King to bring plant-based burgers to Europe

[NEW YORK] Burger King will start selling two plant-based meat offerings across Europe, according to Jose Cil, chief...

Oct 29, 2019 03:22 PM
Real Estate

Lego builds a new headquarters to compete with Apple and Nike

[COPENHAGEN] The architects working on Lego's new campus in western Denmark are designing a structure that the chief...

Oct 29, 2019 03:18 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy to sell 30% stake in Andaman II production sharing contract

KRISENERGY said on Tuesday that it has accepted a binding letter of offer from an undisclosed "major international...

Oct 29, 2019 03:12 PM
Real Estate

Denmark’s US$450b pension market is piling Into real estate

[COPENHAGEN] Funds in the world's top-ranked pension industry are responding to negative interest rates by buying up...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly