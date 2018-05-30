You are here

JTC tenders 2 sites, releases another for sale application

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 3:34 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

JTC has put up for tender two industrial sites in Braddell and Tampines, and released another in Corporation Drive for application for sale, it announced on Wednesday.

For tender is one confirmed list site at Tampines Industrial Drive and a reserve list parcel at Braddell Road under the first half 2018 Industrial Government Land Sale (IGLS) programme.

The tender of the reserve list site was triggered after JTC received an application for the sale, with a committed bid price of not less than S$18,302,300.

The 0.97 hectare (ha) site at Braddell Road has a 30-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5. Its tender closes on July 11 at 11am.

The 0.47 ha site at Tampines Industrial Drive (Plot 10) has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4. Its tender closes on July 25 at 11am.

Another reserve list site at Corporation Drive, formerly called Yung Ho, has been launched for prospective buyers to submit their applications for sale via committed bids.

The 1.28 ha site at Corporation Drive has a 30-year lease with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5.

The sites at Tampines Industrial Drive and Corporation Drive are zoned for Business-2 development, while the site at Braddell Road is zoned for Business-1 development.

