JustCo to open six co-working spaces in Korea and Australia

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE-based JustCo is expanding to Korea and Australia, with the opening of six co-working spaces in Melbourne, Sydney and Seoul.
Together with three other previously announced projects, the expansion will see JustCo's current regional footprint double to over a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg