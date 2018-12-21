You are here

Home > Real Estate

JustCo to operate GuocoLand's co-working space at Collyer Quay

JustCo founder Kong Wan Sing expects centre to attract tenants such as large firms and Fortune 500 Companies
Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20181221_NRJUSTCO21_3649425.jpg
The café will be open for members and the public to get a quick caffeine fix.
PHOTO: JUSTCO

Singapore

SINGAPORE-BASED JustCo has been tapped to operate GuocoLand's 16,800 square foot co-working space at 20 Collyer Quay, which will take the start-up's portfolio to 15 centres in Singapore.

This comes as it is gearing up to break into new cities and countries across Asia

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Perennial-led JV wins tender for Yunnan development with 341.5m yuan bid

Frasers Property Australia to acquire Melbourne housing estate for A$202.5m

US home sales rise unexpectedly in Nov

US home sales rise unexpectedly in Nov

Israeli families  in talks for potential London office tower site

Editor's Choice

Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_BANK21_3649404.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening