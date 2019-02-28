You are here

Kampong Bahru Road shophouses up for sale

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The shophouses, which come with attics, have a guide price of S$13 million to S$13.65 million, or S$2,200 to S$2,300 psf.
A PAIR of freehold two-storey conservation shophouses at 69 and 71 Kampong Bahru Road is up for sale.

The shophouses, which come with attics, occupy a land area of 2,343 square feet and have an estimated gross floor area of 5,947 sq ft.

It is zoned "commercial"

