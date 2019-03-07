You are here

Home > Real Estate

Katong Plaza relaunched for collective sale with approval for hotel use

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190307_KATONG7_3716013.jpg
The asking price for Katong Plaza is S$188 million, which works out to a land rate of S$1,968 psf ppr.
PHOTO: HUTTONS ASIA

Singapore

KATONG Plaza - currently zoned for commercial and residential use - has obtained approval from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for hotel use at a gross plot ratio of 3.0.

The freehold site has a land area of 34,044 square feet and a total allowable maximum gross

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Many ways for Oxley to exit its Chevron House investment

Singapore among Asian cities in property investors' sight: report

Once a sleepy giant, Los Angeles' core awakens

Aussie housing downturn unlikely to derail economy

India housing market to cool despite govt incentives

Jalan Kilang light industrial property for sale at S$20-25m

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
4 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
5 Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-3 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BP_Grab_070319_3.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Grab takes in US$1.46b more to feed Super App ambition in SEA

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening