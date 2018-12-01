You are here

Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3 million

The agreed purchase price is 16.8% per cent or S$77.1 million higher than the historical purchase price of S$460.2 million
Sat, Dec 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The property, with its distinctive plant-covered external walls, has a total net lettable area of 877,635 sq ft, and a committed occupancy rate of 95.5% as at Sept 30.
This is the German insurer's property investment arm's first core office investment in Singapore. Independent valuer Cushman and Wakefield VHS had valued the property at about S$2.62 billion as of Nov 15, or S$525.3 million based on 20 per cent of the property.

The agreed

