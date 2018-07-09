You are here

Keppel, ST Engg to team up on smart city developments

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 8:16 PM
KEPPEL Corporation and Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) have agreed to team up in the design and implementation of smart city masterplans and solutions.

Keppel Urban Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corp, will draw on its expertise as an end-to-end integrated master developer.  The enlarged Keppel group has a strong track record in developing large-scale urban developments across Asia.  Some of its key projects include the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City in China and Palm City in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

ST Engineering, on the other hand, has completed over 500 projects in more than 70 cities, including contributing smart technologies to the Smart Nation drive of Singapore, which was ranked the top global smart city in 2017.

The partnership between the two will target cities and developments looking for end-to-end services that weave in Smart City technologies seamlessly. Typically custom built-to-design, Smart City technologies contribute to enhancing liveability, sustainability and resource-efficiency of urban developments.

To begin, the partners will join forces to undertake the 64-hectare Saigon Sports City project Keppel has been pursuing in Vietnam. Technologies being considered for Saigon Sports City include smart street lighting, smart security management, autonomous vehicles and mobile robots, drone network solutions, and smart environment monitoring.  

The partners also intend to roll out relevant smart solutions at other Keppel developments and to collaborate on third-party projects in the Asia-Pacifc.

Keppel Urban Solutions and ST Engineering today signed a memorandum of understanding for the partnership at the World Cities Summit 2018.

