Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

KI RESIDENCES at Brookvale, the condo developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Development, has sold 143 out of 660 units at an average price of S$1,790 per square foot (psf), through a virtual booking exercise on Saturday.

The 999-year leasehold development comprises a 12-storey mid-rise condominium located at the Sunset Way Estate in District 21, near Bukit Timah Road and Holland Village lifestyle hub.

Prices of the units sold on Saturday start from S$1,668 psf. In addition, the developers sold 60 per cent of luxury collection units, which have four or five bedrooms and range between 1,245 sq ft and 2,239 sq ft in size.

"We are pleased that Ki Residences at Brookvale has received great support from a variety of buyers, from investors to owner occupiers," Hoi Hup and Sunway said in a press release.

"We have received especially overwhelming support from owner-occupier buyers looking for a generously sized, well-designed 999-year leasehold luxury product at a reasonable price range."

The development's sales gallery at along Vanda Link will continue to be open to viewers by appointment or through the appointed agents, ERA, Huttons and Propnex.