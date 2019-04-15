You are here

Home > Real Estate

Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 7:15 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

KINGSFORD Huray Development has been hit with a no-sale licence for its project at the former Normanton Park site, prohibiting it from selling units before the Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) is obtained.

In June, Kingsford Huray was granted approval for a 1,882-unit project on the site, comprising 1,863 apartments and 19 strata terrace houses. But the Controller of Housing (COH) issued a no-sale licence for the project on Jan 15, "as the company had failed to meet the requirements for a sale licence", said an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) spokesman in response to queries from The Business Times.

He said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had found that at the developer's other project Kingsford Waterbay, some building works such as windows, barriers and common storey shelter "had deviated from requirements under the Building Control Act and Regulations".

"Feedback received from buyers of Kingsford Hillview Peak, another project by the company, was also taken into consideration," the spokesman added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In December 2017, Kingsford Waterbay was issued with an order to stop building works. This was lifted only after rectification works were completed. Separately, in July 2017, Kingsford Huray was fined S$130,000 under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for repeated safety lapses at its Hillview Peak worksite.

Developers with a no-sale licence can begin construction but cannot sell units off-plan without approval from the COH.

After TOP is obtained, the developer will still need to apply to the COH to convert its licence into a sale licence before units can be sold. A no-sale licence can also be converted before TOP is obtained, if the developer is able to satisfy the criteria to qualify for a sale licence.

In assessing any application for a Housing Developer's Licence, the COH will consider various factors, including the developer's track record, said the URA spokesman. "Where necessary, the COH may issue a licence with conditions to ensure that the interests of home buyers are duly protected."

The no-sale licence for the Normanton Park project, publicly available on the URA's website, includes conditions such as strict compliance with the Housing Developers (Control & Licensing) Act (Cap. 130) and the Housing Developers Rules.

Another condition is that none of the units may be sold without the COH's prior approval in writing. Kingsford Huray must also obtain Quality Mark certificates for all units in the housing development, and do so before making any application to the Controller to sell them.

In general, such a requirement is "so that home buyers can be assured that their housing units are constructed and finished to a reasonable standard of quality", said the spokesman.

Under the Normanton Park project's no-sale licence, the COH must also be informed within 14 days of any changes to persons holding responsible positions in Kingsford Huray, and any changes to the particulars of the developer and/or the project, as set out in the licence.

In October 2017, Normanton Park was sold to Kingsford Huray for S$830.1 million, in one of Singapore's biggest en bloc purchases at the time. This came with an estimated S$231.1 million additional payment to top up the lease to 99 years.

Also payable was a fee of about S$283.4 million to redevelop the site to a gross plot ratio of 2.1 based on the maximum permissible gross floor area of about 1.39 million square feet. This translated to a land price of about S$969 per square foot per plot ratio.

Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Industry veteran Shane Hagan named CFO of Cromwell E-Reit's manager

London landlords invest outside capital to escape high tax bill

UIC buying Marina Mandarin and parts of Marina Sq complex

Heeton consortium buys Crowne Plaza London Kensington

Squatters occupy Venice homes in housing protest as tourism surges

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Ode to my alma mater
5 CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74xj1mljujccyjiw3y0_doc743rhbfrq8pes3vior6.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit

doc74xj4gy52fd1kihhh7rq_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Strategic review underway for APTT and Taiwan cable TV investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening