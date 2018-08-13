Kingsley Mansion in Balestier to launch en bloc tender with S$45.5m reserve price

The site, which is close to the Novena precinct, can be built up to 36 storeys and could yield about 53 apartments with an average size of 753 sq ft, marketing agent Century 21 said.

THE owners of Kingsley Mansion are launching a collective sale by tender for the 18-unit condominium in the Balestier area with a reserve price of S$45.5 million.

The tender will launch on Tuesday and close at 3pm on Sept 13.

The reserve price for the 14,350 square foot freehold site translates to a land rate of S$1,132 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), with no development charge payable on its gross plot ratio of 2.8 times or the maximum permissible gross floor area of about 40,180 sq ft.

If a 10 per cent bonus area from balconies is included, the land price will be reduced to about S$1,086 psf ppr, inclusive of a S$2.5 million development charge. No pre-application feasibility study is required.

The site, which is close to the Novena precinct, can be built up to 36 storeys and could yield about 53 apartments with an average size of 753 sq ft, marketing agent Century 21 said.

If the tender is successful, each unit could receive about S$2.36 million to S$2.57 million.