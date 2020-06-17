KKR, Temasek consortium invests 15.1t dong in Vietnam's Vinhomes

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A CONSORTIUM led by US private equity giant KKR has acquired a minority stake in Vinhomes for a total consideration of 15.1 trillion Vietnamese dong (S$904.3 million).
The consortium, which includes Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, on Tuesday completed the deal...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes