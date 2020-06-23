Knight Frank hires 2 property veterans in senior positions

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
KNIGHT Frank Singapore has hired property veterans Alice Tan as its head of consultancy, and Leonard Tay as its head of research, it said on Monday.
Mr Tay was appointed in May, while Ms Tan will rejoin the firm in August to take over from Tay Kah Poh, who is retiring...
