Knight Frank names new group managing director

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 5:00 PM
Knight Frank Singapore has appointed property veteran Wendy Tang as group managing director with effect from April this year.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK

KNIGHT Frank Singapore has appointed real estate veteran Wendy Tang as group managing director (MD) with effect from April this year to replace current group MD and chairman Danny Yeo.

Mr Yeo will continue to helm the company as executive chairman of Knight Frank Singapore.

“Together with Danny, Wendy will be responsible for driving the performance of the business across all service lines of the group,” said Knight Frank in a press release on Friday.

Ms Tang has amassed 27 years of experience ranging from property development to real estate agency services and fund management. She joins Knight Frank from Beverly Group where she led their development projects in Malaysia over the last five years.  During that time, she spearheaded the design, planning and launch of five residential and mixed-use developments of around 4,300 units, with a total gross development value of over RM 2.15 billion.

She had been with Knight Frank from 1997-2000 and 2010-2013, during which time she served as executive director and head of residential.

Said Mr Yeo: “In this era of digital disruptions, the real estate landscape is evolving rapidly and we expect to see significant transformation in the industry. Wendy's experience presents tremendous opportunity for the firm to accelerate the growth and the enhancement of our service offerings for our clients.”

