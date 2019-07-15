You are here

Knight Frank Singapore names Alan Tan head of agency arm

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 1:38 PM
Alan Tan's appointment comes after Tan Tee Khoon had quit in June as key executive officer of KFPN and head of residential project marketing for Knight Frank.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK PTE LTD

PROPERTY consultancy Knight Frank Singapore has appointed real estate veteran Alan Tan to head its agency business, KF Property Network (KFPN), with immediate effect, it said on Monday.

Mr Tan will lead a team of more than 600 real estate salespersons and drive the business of KFPN. He reports to Wendy Tang, group managing director.

Mr Tan has over 20 years of experience in the industry, having worked for developers and agencies across various functions, from sales consultancy to after-sales services for new projects, as well as management and training.

During his days working with property developers, such as Hong Leong Holdings and Marga Landmark in China and Myanmar, Mr Tan was involved in commercial and residential development projects, overseeing cross-functional and multicultural teams.

He also led the real estate agency business while with HSR International Realtors as the head of projects, and worked with developers on new residential project launches across high-end, landed, and mass-market homes and executive condominiums.

His appointment follows the departure of Tan Tee Khoon as key executive officer of KFPN and head of residential project marketing for Knight Frank in June to pursue other professional interests, according to an internal memo seen by The Business Times.

BT had reported in May that Mr Tan Tee Khoon and two other senior executives were exiting Knight Frank’s residential business.

In Singapore, Knight Frank has a head office and two subsidiaries: KFPN and Knight Frank Property Asset Management.

