You are here

Home > Real Estate

Koh Brothers Group receives strong demand for maiden entry into South Korea

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 5:52 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

doc70rzuny2r5c1edl586f3_doc70s0knnnbyckd1mdbw9.jpg

KOH Brothers Group’s first project in South Korea has been 96 per cent sold within three months of its launch, it said in its Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.

Additionally, 75 per cent of all the units in the mixed-use development were sold in the first seven days of its launch in March 2018, reflecting what it called its “strategic and timely expansion into South Korean real estate market”.

Located in the Gangnam district in Seoul, the freehold Nonhyeon I’PARK comprises 99 apartments, 194 “OfficeTel” SoHo units and 53 retail units. The development is located near the core business districts of COEX and Teheran-ro.

The project, which spans a land area of 4,611 sq m, is 45 per cent owned by the mainboard-listed property and construction player in a joint venture with local developer Daeryun D & I Co.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Redevelopment began in the second quarter of this year, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project is expected to contribute positively to Koh Brothers’ financial performance from the financial year ending Dec 31.

“Considering the current market upcycle and favourable response received so far, we are confident to sell the remaining 14 units by Q3 2018, and will continue to push sales until we are sold out,” said Francis Koh, managing director and group chief executive of Koh Brothers. “We see promising prospects for us as lifestyle-themed developers in South Korea, and are excited to explore further opportunities in this market where we can continue to redefine living for consumers, thereby maximising the yield of our properties.”

Koh Brothers closed unchanged at S$0.285 on Thursday before the announcement was made.

Real Estate

Prices of completed condo, private apartments up 1.5% in May from April: NUS index

China to crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities

Four residential sites released under H1 2018 GLS programme

CapitaLand Retail China Trust issues S$130m, 3.25% four-year bond

Spooked no more? Hong Kong’s ‘haunted apartment’ prices levitate with white-hot market

Oxley unit acquires 5% stake in Malaysia land owner

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
4 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_GST_280618_51.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Public feedback sought on proposed GST changes for imported services, including 'Netflix tax'

Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Draft GST bill to give taxman powers to force entry, make arrests without warrant for serious tax crimes

Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

S$1b worth of GST Vouchers, MediSave top-ups to benefit 1.6m Singaporeans

BP_SINGAPORE Airlines_280618_49.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA paid CEO 14% less in FY2018, reflecting year-before performance

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening