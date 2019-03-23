You are here

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

Allgreen Properties-Kerry Properties tie-up paying S$700m for site; development to be integrated with transport, other amenities
Sat, Mar 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190323_KRTENDER23_3732490.jpg
The commercial and residential development will be integrated with a bus interchange, a polyclinic and a town plaza. The completed development will also serve as a community focal point.
PHOTO: ALLGREEN PROPERTIES AND KERRY PROPERTIES

Singapore

THE Allgreen Properties and Kerry Properties tie-up that clinched the 99-year leasehold white site next to Pasir Ris MRT station is planning to develop about 480 apartments above three levels of retail space.

Its winning bid of nearly S$700 million works out to S$684.48

